(CHARLOTTE ALIVE AND LOCAL) — Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas has a number of specials this Memorial Day weekend in the Charlotte area.

Celebrate Memorial Day with a $5 Bob’s Burger! Available only on May 30

See Top Gun: Maverick opening week and pair it with a “Maverick” old fashioned or “Goose” Grey Goose and orange juice! Available May 27 through June 2

Celebrate Memorial Day with a Frozen Patriot Cocktail for only $6.99! Available May 27 through June 2

Guests must be 21 or older with valid ID to purchase. Drink responsibly.

For more information, please click here.