(CHARLOTTE ALIVE AND LOCAL) — Baseball season is here! Experience the GAME, the VIEW, the FUN!

Join Charlotte’s MiLB team for Wine Wednesdays, Bark in the Park, Thirsty Thursdays, and more fun events throughout the season, including Friday Night Fireworks after every Friday night home game.

Thirsty Thursday, April 28, is for every Thursday home game. Taste the excitement with the Charlotte Knights every Thursday home game with the return of Thirsty Thursdays presented by Hickory Tavern. With specials on ice-cold craft and domestic beers, there is something for everyone.

Friday night fireworks presented by Truist are back for the 2022 season. Experience the game, the view, and the fun with fireworks following every Friday night home game.

For all promotions and game information head here.

Saturday, April 30 is Bark in the Ballpark presented by Williams Subaru. No ticket is necessary for your dog. Sunday, May 1 celebrates Homer’s birthday with all of his mascot friends. Free giveaway to the first 100 fans!

Reserve your seats by clicking here.