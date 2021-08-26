Charlotte Alive and Local: Camp Gladiator

Online or outside, our fun and challenging workouts are good for anybody, anywhere.

Our four-week fitness program led by Certified Personal Trainers, combines strength and cardio with no two workouts the same! We believe in accountability and comradery of group-fitness and encourage and push one another to be Better Together.

Even online, you’ll work out live with your Battle Buddies via Zoom.

Visit Campgladiator.com for your nearest camp.

Upcoming Event:

  • Ridge Pavilion at the White Water Center
  • FREE 60 min community workout to celebrate Camp Gladiator’s 13th Birthday!
  • Only 150 participants! You MUST get your ticket to participate: CLICK HERE!

🎁 First 100 Participants get a CG Goodie Bag 

🥳 Raffle Prizes 

💪🏼 No mat and/or equipment needed

🏃‍♂️ Wear your workout gear 

💥 All fitness levels welcome

FB EVENT: CG Birthday Workout at the Whitewater Center. CLICK HERE!

