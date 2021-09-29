Charlotte Alive and Local: AquaWave Express Wash, Tunnel of Terror

BELMONT, N.C. – Tunnel of Terror. It’s not a trick, it’s a treat! Scare the dirt off your car for good!

AquaWave Express Car Wash is the most technologically advanced carwash in the U.S. They will leave your car with a shine that lasts!

Tunnel of Terror is every Thursday through Sunday 6:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., starting Sept. 30 through Halloween night, organizers said.

Buff N’ Dry, Hot Wax Shine, and Aqua Shield included in the Tunnel of Terror. Rain or shine, come out and enjoy the holiday scares with your family and friends.

What to expect

Fog

Flashing lights

Up to 10 entertainers dressed in costumes and masks based on Halloween films

For more information, please click here or click here!