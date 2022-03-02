CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over the last two years, Americans have become more aware of how their work treats them. The ‘Great Resignation’ resulted in businesses across several industries scrambling to fill employees.

In Charlotte, some of the city’s largest employers are offering more flexibility.

“It’s crucial. I think being at home with family… I think COVID has brought people closer together with friends and family, but I think also when you come to work every day with a lot of the jobs that people do are team-oriented, so being able to be in-person as a team and being able to have that personal flexibility is fantastic,” Honeywell Internal Audit Manager Tyler Yokley said.

Last year, Honeywell sent a survey to employees asking for feedback.

“We are not immune to what is happening around us in the world when it comes to retaining great talent, and so we wanted to go directly to our employees to find out what is meaningful for them, and flexibility came out in a big way,” Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer Cheya Dunlap said.

Last week, the company announced three new policies. Employees have the option to work remotely two days a week, move their hours around, and job share.

“Job share is where you have a colleague where you share ultimately full-time responsibilities, but you divide it amongst two part-time work arrangements,” Dunlap said.

Honeywell currently employs 1,000 employees at its Headquarters and is looking to fill another 200 positions.

“Flexibility is definitely important now for employers to retain businesses,” Principal Researcher Charlotte Regional Business Alliance Akofe Dossou said. “We have so many lessons on new ways to work efficiently, and I think that is probably what is driving these companies or employers to consider working from home option and mixing in office and working from home to point that some of them are just physically just offering more flexibility, choosing your own schedule, your own flexibly and working in your own space.”

Recently, the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance surveyed local businesses. The survey shows that 45% of respondents adopted hybrid working models.

“We not only think that is it going to benefit us from a retention standpoint of our top employees and top key talent but also help to make us more competitive in the marketplace as we try to attract new people to Honeywell,” Dunlap said.