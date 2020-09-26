Charlotte man accused of insider trading by the SEC

A Charlotte man is accused of using insider information to benefit from stock profits involving Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas, the Securities and Exchange Commission announce on Friday.

The SEC says that on October 13, 2015, Charlotte resident Eric Hill learned confidential information regarding Piedmont Natural Gas Company’s merger with Duke Energy from a friend and former colleague who at the time was a consultant for Piedmont. Hill is an actuary, also known as someone who deals with risk management.

Hill began purchasing options and stocks within an hour and continued to do so throughout the week.

Hill then cashed out on October 26 with a profit of more than $380,000.

He is charged with unlawful trading and faces additional criminal charges.

