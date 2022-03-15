CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — You butter believe it! The price of your pastries could go up as the price of butter continues to increase.

Queen City News talked with several small business owners in the restaurant industry who are constantly having to adjust to the moving target of food prices.

“I feel like I’m just so anxious going in because every single time you go in, everything’s more expensive,” Hannah Neville, owner of Honeybear Bake Shop told Queen City News.

She says butter has increased 25% just in the last two weeks adding it’s gone up much more than that since last year.

Butter in Restaurant Depot in December was $70. When I was in there on Sunday, it was $114 a case, so it’s almost double the price.

Inside The City Kitch, we heard the same story from other small business owners.

“Seafood has gone up 50%,” said Alicia Pincham, owner of A Pinch of Soul.

“Well, everything!” said Swerlin Goodwin, owner of Ace of Spuds. “For me it’s most of the packaging. It’s crazy.”

The City Kitch is a so-called ghost kitchen, providing space and supplies to local food business owners to cook up a storm. Cooks have had to get crafty. According to the USDA, away-from-home food prices will increase this year between 4%-5%. It’s caused some cooks to change their menus, change brands and change prices.

“I used to just do fish,” Pincham said. “Now I do a gumbo or jambalaya so I can use different varieties.”

“We were using biodegradable plates,” said Goodwin. “They’ve doubled in price. I said I’d never use Styrofoam. Guess what I got to do? Got to use Styrofoam.”

“My cookies are $4 minimum,” Neville told Queen City News. “What happens if I have to raise to six? I can’t in my heart sell a $6 cookie. I hope I never have to. Everything else is going up in price, like are people going to want to buy a $6 cookie? I don’t know.”

The business owners we spoke to are planning for this to be the new norm, hoping that those prices don’t continue to increase.