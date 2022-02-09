Report: Gen-Zers believe the workplace should educate them on finances

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — How much do you really know about managing your money?

According to Generation Z, the age group born from the mid to late 90s up to the early 2010s, they don’t know enough when it comes to handling their funds.

In fact, Generation Z members think employers should train them on how to manage their finances.

“This is my year of being super fiscally responsible,” said Generation Z’s Juliana Amos. “I just bought a budget book, I have it right here– and I’m trying to learn how to manage my money– because it’s something no one really teaches you.”

According to a Business Insider article, Generation Z wants employees to train them to manage their finances.

“I think it would be nice to have resources available for any sort of financial questions,” Amos said.

The Gen Z age group especially wants access to programs that focus on issues like retirement, debt management, budgeting, and emergency savings.

“There are so many terms they throw out like ‘401k’ and things like that, and they don’t tell us what they really mean.”

“Employers haven’t really gotten to the point of providing financial advisement,” said Queens Career Center Development Director Angela Tsuei-Strause. “But what we can do at Queens is provide resources in salary negotiations, understanding the job package before you commit to the hire, things like that.”

According to the Insider article, Gen Z also expects more out of their employers than previous generations.

“I certainly think students are becoming more savvy about how to become financially self-sufficient after graduation,” said Tsuei-Strause.

In fact, 65 percent of those in Gen Z say workplaces should provide financial wellness resources for employees.

“Having those resources where we have someone to reach out to and say hey, what’s a good way to do this or what is this— I think would be very beneficial to everyone,” said Amos. “Education is such a powerful tool. To help provide that to your employees will not only benefit the employees themselves, but the company in the long run.”