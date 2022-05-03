(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Student loans are the second largest source of debt for Americans. Recent polls show 64% of Americans support student loan forgiveness.

Deston Thorton earned academic and athletic scholarships to attend Johnson C. Smith University where he studied business management.

“I’m an entrepreneur,” Thorton said. “I have a carpet cleaning business. I have a clothing brand and I have a T shirt printing business.

Three years after graduation, a pressing issue remains, Thorton still owes more than $20,000 in student loans.

“That’s just debt sitting there messing up my credit,” Thorton said. “It takes away some opportunities.”

Thorton is among the 43 million Americans who owe $1.75 trillion point in student loan debt and counting.

Some studies show student loan forgiveness? would benefit higher income neighborhoods. Teddy McDaniel, CEO of Urban League of Central Carolinas says targeted student loan forgiveness could help reduce longstanding inequities for families making less than $50,000 a year.

“We’re dealing with low wealth communities and their ability to support their families and grow,” McDaniel said. “If student loans were eliminated, for those making 50,000 less, you would have a 37% reduction in the racial wealth gap.”

A recent analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York estimates forgiving up to 10,000 per borrower carries a $321 billion dollar price tag. If the policy applies to people making less than $75,000 it would reduce the cost to $182 billion. McDaniel says it’s worth the expense.

“Pre-pandemic, the median net worth of a white family was $117,000, the median net worth of a Latino family at that time was $6,800 and Black families $4,400,” McDaniel said. “Some studies have shown that we keep going on the trajectory we’re in now the wealth factor for black families will get to zero because of the housing crisis. So, this would be a shot in the arm economically to give millions of people across the country the ability to build their wealth back up.”

Several Republican senators including Richard Burr from North Carolina have drafted the Stop Reckless Student Loan Action Act. If passed, it would limit President Biden’s power to forgive loans and delay payments further.

“Resuming student loan repayments is long overdue, especially in today’s strong job market. That’s why I’m proud to work with my colleagues on this important bill, which will end the repayment moratorium that has exacerbated the existing moral hazard against borrowers and cost taxpayers an estimated $5 billion per month,” Burr said.

For Thorton, wiping the slate clean would mean more resources to grow his businesses.

“I’d get a get a building or a brick and mortar for my t-shirt printing business, and just use that money to invest,” Thorton said. The latest pause on payments ends September 1st. President Biden is facing increasing pressure to make a move before the midterm election.