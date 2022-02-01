Medications by drone: Sky deliveries could soon head to North Carolina

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Imagine getting your prescriptions delivered right to your door, by a drone? A collaboration between two contracting industries means sky deliveries could soon be the case for North Carolinians.

“Once you bring something that was thought to be impossible to the population, they come to expect it and we are really excited about doing that together in the United States,” Magellan Rx Management CEO Mostafa Kama said.

Tuesday, healthcare company Magellan Rx Management announced a collaboration with Zipline International, a drone delivery company, to launch an air delivery service out of Kannapolis.

“It has been a phenomenal partnership to come together and bring autonomous deliver to such an important part of healthcare,” Kama said.

Deliveries by sky are not a new concept for Zipline. The company says every four minutes a delivery is made in communities across the world.

In 2020, the company expanded its footprint in North Carolina by building a distribution hub in Kannapolis.

“I mean I think any North Carolinian might say ‘first in flight’, but North Carolina has always had this tradition of aviation of being on the cutting edge and being really innovative,” General Council for Zipline Connor French said.

With a wingspan of ten feet, the zips can fly about 60 miles an hour and carry up to four pounds. Customers would place an order through Magellan and specify when they want the delivery.

“The Zip would then fly and drop that in their front yard or back yard or other similar area within that delivery window and most deliveries could be completed within 15 to 30 minutes,” French said.

Company executives say the project cuts down on delivery time, energy, and extra costs associated with patients not taking their medications as prescribed.

“Being able to meet patients where they are, empowering patients with more control over their health and how they get their prescription drugs we believe is going to create a seismic shift in the industry in the way that people think about taking care of themselves and the delivery of their medications,” Kama said.

The companies expect the project to launch this year, pending approval by the FAA.