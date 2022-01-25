IRS cracking down on businesses using cash apps

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — To prevent businesses from skipping out on paying taxes, the IRS changed a reporting rule.
The agency is requiring app companies like Venmo or PayPal to issue a 1099-K form to business owners who accept more than $600 via apps. Once the business owners receive the form, they must include it in their income filings.
Prior to 2022, businesses only had to file transactions that exceeded $20,000 and consisted of more than twenty transactions.
Personal transactions like paying rent to a roommate or dinner bill to a friend are not part of the new rule.