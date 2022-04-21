CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will be on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Credit Karma’s new headquarters in Charlotte Thursday.

The fintech company announced last year that it was planning to invest $13 million into a new East Coast hub in the Queen City that would bring around 600 jobs to the area.

“The intersection of technical talent and having so many financial companies concentrated in one market makes Charlotte’s talent pool unrivaled for the roles Credit Karma is recruiting for as we accelerate on building products to deliver on our mission of championing financial progress for all,” Credit Karma Founder and CEO Kenneth Lin said.

The personal finance company based out of San Francisco chose a location in Ballantyne as its new headquarters. An open house on Thursday will commemorate the completion of its new East Coast home.