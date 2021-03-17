Global leader in electric vehicle production brings 250 jobs to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A A British-based electric bus company that builds and develops zero-emissions vehicles will bring 250 jobs to the charlotte area and establish its North American headquarters in Charlotte.

“Arrival is excited to expand its presence in Charlotte and we look forward to playing an even bigger role in contributing to the local community and bringing onboard the region’s local talent,” said Michael Ableson, CEO, Arrival Automotive. “Our newest Microfactory will be producing two different classes of EV Vans for our US customers, expanding the zero-emissions options for fleet operators and accelerating the mass adoption of electric vehicles.

The announcement comes as a result of a new microfactory that will produce vans with production beginning in 2022.

“We are pleased to increase our investment as we extend our partnership with the City of Charlotte and believe we will continue to see strong demand for our vehicles as more operators transition to electric.”

The factory will be located in west Charlotte, not far from the airport. The North American headquarters is expected to bring an additional 650 jobs and a factory in Rock Hill is also in the works.