Business Report: You can’t sell what auto companies aren’t making, car dealers say

U.S. car dealers are selling new cars and trucks as fast as the factories can make them.

Presumably, dealers could sell a lot more if they had more to sell, but chip shortages are keeping vehicles off the lots.

TrueCar reported it expects monthly auto sales of fewer than 1.1 million cars in trucks in November. That’s down 15% versus November 2020.

Analysts for J.D. Power and LMC Automotive came up with a similar auto sales forecast on Nov. 24 which said the average transaction price for November was an estimated $44,000 – a record for the month of November.

Business analyst Jane King talks about that and more on the Daily Business Report.