Business Report: Retailers bracing for big Cyber Monday

Adobe Digital Economy Index is expecting Cyber Monday to bring the biggest holiday shopping of the year on with consumers projected to spend between $10.2 billion and $11.3 billion.

On social media, users are already discussing deals and whether to invest in new purchases after a disappointing Black Friday.

Speaking of Black Friday, shopping traffic remained well below pre-pandemic levels, according to Sensormatic Solutions.

Business analyst Jane King talks about that and more on the Daily Business Report.