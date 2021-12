Rite Aid announced Tuesday it is closing another 63 stores to save about $25 million per year.

After years of overexpansion, Rite Aid and other giant American pharmacy chains have struggled.

They’ve been closing hundreds of stores over the past few years, despite the pandemic that has drawn more people into pharmacies.

The exact locations of the closing stores weren’t revealed.

Business analyst Jane King talked about that and more in the Daily Business Report.