Business Report: Inflation fears continue across US

Americans’ inflation fears continued to accelerate in October, climbing for the 12th consecutive month in a row to another record high.
Business analyst Jane King breaks down the Federal Reserve forecast on how high inflation could be by next year.
by: Mike AndrewsPosted: / Updated:
Americans’ inflation fears continued to accelerate in October, climbing for the 12th consecutive month in a row to another record high.
Business analyst Jane King breaks down the Federal Reserve forecast on how high inflation could be by next year.