The energy sector – after years of lackluster returns – is set to finish 2021 as the S&P 500’s top-performing group.

Energy’s strength follows a recovery in oil and gas prices, but also marks a significant shift in companies’ business models.

Investors are not demanding healthier balance sheets, restrained spending and capital return in the form of dividends and buybacks.

Business analyst Jane King talks about that and more on the Daily Business Report.