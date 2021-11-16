Business Report: Duke Energy execs adding 2 directors promising to shake up company

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Duke Energy would add two directors to its board who have promoted shaking up the company as part of a deal with Elliot Management.

Elliot is reportedly demanding Duke Energy split into three companies focused on the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Duke Energy has said there was no logic to breaking the company apart and argued the move would burden each entity with costs that would negatively impact services and threaten the company’s ability to pay its shareholder dividend.

Business analyst Jane King talks about that and more on the Daily Business Report.