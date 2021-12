(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Several Minute Maid products were recalled due to fear of metal fragments in juice, Coca-Cola executives said.

The juices include the “Berry Punch,” Strawberry Lemonade” and “Fruit Punch” 59-ounce containers.

The impacted products have an expiration date of January 2022 and were sold in North Carolina.

Business analyst Jane King discusses that and more on the Daily Business Report.