COVID-19 pandemic pushing workers to retire early

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As employers scramble to fill open positions left vacant by America’s young workforce, the older population is choosing to retire.

“It hit me, I am mortal my time here is finite,” Carl Arrington said.

At age 66, Arrington accomplished a lot. He spent years supervising Charlotte churches and coaching people thinking about retiring.

“A lot of people are healthy, they are vital still and they still want to do something, and that is how I was,” Arrington said.

In July of 2021, he retired.

“At the age that I am, I probably have fewer years in front of me than I have lived behind me, so I had to think about, ‘what do I want to do with those years,’” Arrington said.

A recent study by AARP shows 21% of responder 55 years and older said they are retiring earlier than planned because of the pandemic.

“I mean it was a wide range of reasons why they decided that now is the time that they would either fully retire or take some time off, and that is a question we are not sure of at this point,” VP of Financial Resilience Programing at AARP Susan Weinstock said.

For Arrington, he said it was to spend more time with loved ones, focus on passion projects, and escape the stress of the pandemic at work.

“I began to think about, ‘do I want to continue living under that kind of stress?’ Because in spite of the good I felt that I was doing and the impact on the lives of other people, I began to think about my own health,” Arrington said. “Would it be healthy for me to continue living under the degree of stress I was living under during that time?”

While more Americans around his age and younger are choosing to step away from the office, he says it is a transition that should not be taken lightly.

“When I leave my regular job, am I going to miss it? Am I still going to be energized to continue the enterprise of living, or is my identity connected with my position?” Arrington said.