Charlotte salon & spa: Banks’ COVID loan scrutiny making it harder to get help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– While most Americans are getting a $1,400 stimulus check, small businesses are fighting to get another round of Paycheck Protection Program loans.

“This is a metaphor for our year,” Zachary Edwards said, pointing to a photo showing a barber cutting a man’s hair in a wasteland. “We’re cutting hair in the middle of a decimated war zone down here.”

Edwards owns Emerson Joseph Men’s Grooming Lounge on South Tryon Street in uptown. He lost a lot of clients when the bankers who work nearby started working from home. That loss in business, he says, has been brutal.

He’s now fighting to save his business.

“We are behind on rent like a lot of small businesses,” said Edwards. “When you’re down 71 percent on the year, it’s hard to pay your bills.”

Last year, he received a PPP loan for $205,000, which he says “saved” his business from closing.

The loan was approved in three days, Edwards recalled. He applied for a second round in January and, two months later, is still waiting.

“The underwriters are asking for information that the [Small Business Administration] doesn’t require,” he said.

Edwards says Fifth Third Bank told him applications are facing more scrutiny this time around after an inspector general report found billions of dollars in fraud tied to the CARES Act. He says the bank is making him feel like he’s “lucky” to get any money.

“Like I need to be thankful that this is happening and I need to be quiet and I just need to go through the process and not ask a lot of questions because I’m lucky that I’m getting it,” he told FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant. “And I’m not lucky that I’m getting it. Congress approved this money to save businesses on Main Street. And we’re on Main Street. This is Main Street in Charlotte.”

Inside, Florisel Catalin, a stylist, says this is her dream job.

“I have dreams about losing my job,” she said. “It keeps me up.”

Catalin was laid off during the pandemic and rehired with PPP money.

“I cried. I stayed in my bed and just cried because I didn’t know how I would pay my bills. I’m sorry,” she said, tearing up. “It’s really emotional when I think about it because I don’t want to go through that again.”

The Small Business Administration implemented a number of safeguards to protect against fraud this time around. That includes “more rigorous screening” of personally identifiable information, like Social Security numbers, against public records.

“I think lenders are being a little bit more cautious with some of the particular aspects of doing a loan application,” said Mike Arriola, the acting assistant director for the U.S. SBA’s North Carolina district office.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“If the lender uncovers any discrepancies that are arising as a result of that then it’s the lender’s responsibility to correct those,” he said. “And the SBA has provided them with tools to resolve those discrepancies.”

Fifth Third Bank did not respond FOX 46’s request for comment.

‘Not surprising at all’

For UNC Charlotte economics professor John Connaughton the extra scrutiny by the big banks is not surprising at all.

“Not in the least,” he said. “There was a lot of fraud in the CARES Act.”

Connaughton says with 10-20 percent of money fraudulently going out in the form of loans and unemployment insurance, banks are being more careful this time around. Last year, many small businesses applied for loans online, which made it easier for some people to commit fraud.

This time, most of the loans are being done in person.

“The banks want to make absolutely sure they cross all their T’s and dot all their I’s,” said Connaughton. “I think it’s something the banks are doing so that they don’t wind up on the bad end of a loan that they then become liable for.”

Banks are being “extremely cautious” right now in order to fight against fraud and money laundering, he said.

But that isn’t helping Edwards. Back inside his men’s hair salon, he is looking over his application. If his loan doesn’t get approved, he will need to take out high-interest loans to keep his business afloat. That would mean crushing debt and possibly job cuts.

“I worry less about losing my business,” said Edwards. “But I worry a lot about losing good employees.”

U.S. SBA Statement

“As a result of an Office of Inspector General review of the PPP program last year, the SBA instituted safeguards with the present round of PPP funding. Those safeguards include more rigorous screening of personally identifiable information against public records so as to prevent fraud. Any discrepancies that arise are the responsibility of the lender to resolve, and the SBA has provided these lenders with the tools to resolve them.

“If any lenders are having difficulty with clearing any hold codes, they are welcome to contact us and we would gladly assist. Applicants must assist in the process by furnishing lenders with the documentation they need to allow the loan application to go forward.”-Mike Arriola, Acting District Director, North Carolina District Office, U.S. Small Business Administration