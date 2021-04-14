New state-of-the-art, $228M Kenilworth medical facility opens

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Atrium Health will hold the grand opening of its shiny new $228 million state-of-the-art medical plaza in Kenilworth on Wednesday.

Members of the vascular institute will take part in the ribbon cutting at 1 p.m.

The new facilities will house the Atrium Health Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute.

Wednesday event will be a private event and an event for the public will be held on Saturday.

Patients will have access to outpatient care across the medical spectrum, including teams from Atrium Health Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute, Atrium Health Neurosciences Institute, Atrium Health Pharmacy, Atrium Health Perspective Health & Wellness, gastroenterology, infectious disease, palliative care, pulmonology and urology.

Charlotte’s first medical school will open about a mile away.

The four-year medical school will be located on 20 acres in midtown Charlotte at Baxter Street and South McDowell Street, not far from Atrium Main’s location and the Dilworth neighborhood.

Charlotte is the largest city in the country without a medical school, according to Atrium Health.