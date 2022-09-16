CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Saturday, October 8, 2022, participants will walk for the people who can’t: For those too weakened by treatment to join.

For those who are suffering. For those we have lost.

Together we will fight back against breast cancer. Join the walk.

2022 Komen Charlotte | MORE THAN PINK Walk

Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 800 S. Mint Street in Uptown Charlotte, North Carolina

7:00 a.m. | On-Site registration opens

8:15 a.m. | Warm-Up Stretch

Event Day Activities | MORE THANK PINK Walk Schedule

7:00 a.m. | Check-in and on-site registration opens

8:15 a.m. | Warm-Up Stretch

8:30 a.m. | Opening Ceremony & Survivor Parade

9:00 a.m. | Let’s Walk!

10:30 a.m. | Event concludes

Parking & Event Map

Parking information will be available once we get closer to event day. Check back here for information about the walk route and site map soon.

COVID-19 Safety Protocols

In the interest of keeping participants safe, Susan G. Komen will follow local, state and federal guidelines or mandates related to COVID-19. Please review the event’s homepage and/or email communications to receive up-to-date information, including safety precautions or event cancellation.

Special Announcement

All participants who raise a minimum of $100 will receive a commemorative event t-shirt. All survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer will receive a special t-shirt recognizing their role in our event regardless of fundraising level or status.

Registered survivors/those living with metastatic breast cancer who raise $100 or more will receive two shirts a pink survivor shirt and a gray participant shirt. Click here for more information on t-shirts.