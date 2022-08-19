Skip to content
Queen City News
Charlotte
82°
Charlotte
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
National
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Crime
QC News Investigates
North Carolina
South Carolina
Military
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Your Local Election HQ
Politics from The Hill
Press Releases
Recalls
Entertainment
Unusual
Links
Hispanic Heritage Month
Daily Business Report
Celebrating QCN’s Remarkable Women!
Veterans Voices
QC Checklist
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
The Beach Report
Backyard Grilling
Tracking the Tropics
Closings
Closings Login
Pinpoint Weather App
📺 Watch
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
TV Schedule
My12
Sports
CSL
CSL – Quick Six
Tailgate Tips
Black and Blue Kickoff
Gutsy Play of the Game
Carolina Panthers
NFL Draft
NASCAR
Big Race – Daytona
Indy 500
Charlotte FC
Charlotte Hornets
College Basketball
Charlotte Knights
MLB
China 2022
QC News Now
Consumer
Entertainment
Food and Drink
Pets and Animals
Traffic
Gas Prices
Links
Traffic
Gas Prices
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Map | Find a vaccine location
Coronavirus: Return to Learning
Map | How much of your state is vaccinated against coronavirus?
Interactive Map | COVID-19 Testing vs Confirmed Cases
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the QC News Team
Regional News Partners
Contact Us
Contests
FCC Public File
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
EEO Report
Sign up for QC News Email Alerts
Download the Queen City News – Charlotte app
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Sign Up | More than Pink Walk in Uptown Charlotte
Top Breast Cancer Awareness Month Headlines
Heartwarming News
Officers rescue kitten from SC bridge
NC man welcomed home after year in hospital
SC professor holds baby while mom learns
82-year-old dances at wedding reception, goes viral
NC mom thankful kids OK after traumatic crash
Mom thanks NC officers after giving birth in ambulance
SC child credited with saving mom’s life
Girl who lost brother gets candy store shopping spree
View All Heartwarming News
Pets and Animals
30 rabbits looking for a new home
Missing cat returns home, rings owner’s doorbell
Australian man killed by kangaroo in rare attack
Dogs in NC cruelty case now with PETA
Keep an eye out for baby alligators in NC
Wolf escapes habitat at Cleveland zoo
View All Pets and Animals
Local News
Man wanted after Alexander Co. traffic stop: deputies
Crash cleared on I-85 North west of CLT: NCDOT
Gun found at Monroe Middle School: officials
Beautiful weekend of weather ahead
NC couple charged with child sex abuse crimes: sheriff
Hundreds without power after crash in N CLT: officials
View All Local News
National News
2 Chicago cops charged in shooting that wounded unarmed …
Trump wanted to trade Puerto Rico for Greenland: …
Surprise is key part of migrant travel from Florida, …
Woman’s car shot 7 times in road-rage incident
Flaming Gorge falls as drought felt higher up Colorado …
Why Australia’s flu season has the US on high alert
View All National News
Unusual
Trump wanted to trade Puerto Rico for Greenland: …
Trail of slime leads German customs to bags of giant …
College photos, memorabilia of Elon Musk auctioned …
Missing cat returns home, rings owner’s doorbell
Photos: Sonic-Drive In hosts punk concert
Mystery man hospitalized for several days in LA
View All Unusual
Food and Drink
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in CLT
McDonald’s director started at fry station at age …
Get 20% off at Domino’s — here’s how
The best ‘beer towns’ in the US, according to new …
McFails: McDonald’s menu items that didn’t last
DoorDash customer allegedly finds note in bag
These are the 68 best restaurants in North Carolina
When are Pumpkin Spice Lattes coming back?
CLT coffee roaster helps those with disabilities
Former Panther Thomas Davis to open sports bar in …
View All Food and Drink