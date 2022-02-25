CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As we celebrate Black History Month, it’s time for reflection. QCN wanted to know what it’s like to be a Black man in 2022.

So we headed to the place where Black men are known to speak their mind – the barbershop. Eight Black men came together in Charlotte to give you a lens into their life.

The topics are heavy – at times the conversation was heated. The real stories from this group of strangers were enlightening.

“There’s got to be a restoration I think of the Black home and what does that look like? Not only getting back what’s lost, but redefining it, reshaping it, including an implementing the need to talk to somebody about things that are impacting you in the home, that you may not be able to talk about while you are there,” Justin Wade said, a senior at Livingstone College.

QCN’s special conversation – what it’s like to be a Black man in 2022, airs Monday at 10:30 p.m.