The story behind the first Black CMPD officers given ‘full status’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE – In 1947, eight men blazed a trail, broke enormous barriers and made history as the first “full status” Black officers hired by CMPD.

“Those gentlemen back in 1947 were the first, and once they dealt with that first issue, they had to do their job,” said Eric Boulware, former CMPD officer and historian for the department.

He adds it wasn’t until a lawsuit filed by an African American Veteran’s Association that won civil service protection or “full status” for Roy Booton, Vardry Spencer, George T. Nash, Jr., James Taylor, John Lyles, James Ross, A.M. ‘Bub’ Houston and John Hoffman.

“Prior to that, the Negro officers–and that’s what they were called, the Negro officers–they were considered ‘special officers,” he said. “They were not full serviced officers and these officers actually patrolled the African-American communities.”

By the 1940s, Charlotte had evolved into a financial hub for the country’s premier textiles and manufacturing says Dr. Willie Griffin, Historian for the Levine Museum of the New South.

“Most African-Americans were confined to this menial labor, women worked as domestics, men worked as janitors, bootblacks haulers loaders of some sort. All these were low paying jobs,” he said.

Dr. Griffin says the African-American neighborhoods of Charlotte, Brooklyn, Cherry and Biddleville, were largely neglected.

There were not many recreational opportunities in the Black neighborhoods. They didn’t have street lights and roads were not paved. Crime was a growing concern in 1941, so Black community activists asked for police officers to patrol their neighborhoods.

City leaders said no, but agreed to installing street lights in the Brooklyn neighborhood.

“The crime rate began to drop and so the city officials agreed to hire two police officers,” says Dr. Griffin.

‘Bub’ Houston and James Ross were known as “special peace officers,” which are largely symbolic patrolling Black neighborhoods.

They would go on to become part of 1947 group and this led to more cities across the state beginning to push for more police officers or Black police officers. Charlotte became the first, Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Raleigh followed.

The integration challenges during this time were immense and often tense says Dr. Griffin.

“Some of the police on the force would mistakenly use the ‘N’ word and apologize, and say I don’t mean you, you know you’re different.”

Boulware recalls his conversation with Ray Booton before he died.

“They could not dress out with the white officers, but it was a funny story that he (Booton) enjoyed dressing out in the basement because the janitors were in the basement and they had the best fooD, So he always ate good before he went to work,” Boulware said.

When they went on patrol, they got hand me down weapons, hand me down vehicles, and could not go into white neighborhoods.

“If they had to arrest someone they had to contact a white officer to do the arrest,” says Boulware.

For these eight officers from 1947, they just wanted a chance, and ended up changing the course of history.

“They took it to heart. They knew that they were role models for young African-Americans living in the city who saw things changing all around them,” Dr. Griffin said.

Today, 17 percent of CMPD’S force is black, while much of the leadership is also black, including Chief Johnny Jennings.

“One thing I will say as a police officer when you stand behind the badge, you’re here to protect and serve everyone regardless of race regardless of how a person may feel.”