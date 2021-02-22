The rich history of Negro Leagues baseball in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There is a rich history of Negro League Baseball in the Charlotte area. Unfortunately, a lot of it has gone undocumented for decades.

“Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, couldn’t wait ’til Saturday to play baseball,” said John Patterson, former negro league player.

Baseball was a way of life back in the day for John Patterson. He played outfield and first base for the Davidson Jets, a semi-pro team in the Negro Leagues in North Carolina. The Jets played against other Negro League teams from all across the area including the Lancaster Tigers who featured a southpaw named Benny McMurray. “That guy Benny McMurray was pitching, now I’m a fastball hitter, that man struck me out 4 times,” Patterson laughed.

Patterson would get his revenge one year in the championship game. “He messed around 3-and-0 (count) and threw one at my knees and I lost the clip, from the Lancaster times, it was in there: ‘John Patterson spoils Lancaster Tigers championship.’ I hit that ball 400 plus feet, I mean I hit that rascal. Oh man, that joker took off.”

Those are the type of stories that made these games so fun.

Benny McMurray remembers.

“It was the only show in town, we had pretty good fan support even at home and on the road. We had a pretty good following as well as the other teams here in the surrounding Charlotte area. Once we built up that rivalry, you play certain teams, it’s wall to wall.”

The teams were made up of high school and college players, college grads, and American Legion players from the area.

McMurray said it was “Good baseball. It was not rag tag even though we called it summer league, bush league, or whatever. Some of the guys were real good.”

Many played for the love of the game, but for others, it was more than that. “It was an outlet to give us an avenue to move to the next level,” Norbert “Baltimore” Reid, former Negro League player said. “Without this semi-pro league, a lot of us would have never got a chance to achieve our dreams.”

So much of what was accomplished in the Negro Leagues was overlooked by Major League Baseball for a long time, but Commissioner Rob Manfred is working to correct that. This past December, seven of the biggest Negro Leagues were elevated to ‘Major League’ status, meaning all statistics of guys like Jackie Robinson, Hank Aaron, and Satchel Paige, will now count in the record books.

“Well overdue. These stats and the recognition of the Negro players during the Negro Leagues should have been accepted by Major League Baseball years ago. The only reason it wasn’t is because they wouldn’t allow us to play in the league back then,” Reid said.

The Charlotte Knights have been honoring the Negro Leagues for years. Eddie “GG” Burton, who played for the Harrisburg Giants, was crucial in educating the next generation about the Negro Leagues. Burton moved to Charlotte in 2003 and spent a lot of his time at Knights games and it was no surprise that when he passed away in 2018, his memorial service was held there. There is now a wall that serves as a shrine to Eddie.

Every time his wife Gaile walks by the wall she can’t help but smile knowing her husband, a former Negro Leaguer, will never be forgotten. “This is my profound Eddie; Oh how I yearn to turn the pages of time. My, how fast the years have passed. Yet, I remember them as if it were yesterday. However, my body reminds me differently. I miss you all my fellow ballplayers, hoping we have a field of dreams where we can play ball forever. Ed GG Burton.”

Whether it is the stories you hear about Burton and other players at Truist Field or the stories you hear about John Patterson, it’s clear the Negro Leagues have a rich history in Charlotte.