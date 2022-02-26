CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte, North Carolina gets its name from the wife of King Henry III, Queen Sophia Charlotte. It’s known that she was a German princess, a botanist, and a fan of music, but what’s not widely talked about is the belief that she may have been mixed-race.

“People didn’t know, they didn’t have any idea they didn’t have any idea she had mixed-race heritage,” said Dr. Stephanie Myers, author of ‘Invisible Queen’ about Queen Charlotte.

Myers relied on research that shows that Queen Charlotte had Moorish or African blood. However, many didn’t know about the Queen’s background because according to Myers it wasn’t something that was discussed.

“She was whitened in many of her pictures and portraits, and it simply wasn’t an issue anyone talked about,” Dr. Myers said.

What’s also not widely discussed is that Queen Charlotte was an abolitionist, who boycotted the sugar trade for their use of slaves. The move drew widespread criticism and cartoons that depicted the Queen in a ‘less whitened’ way.

“When you look at her face her features are clearly the same features you would see in an African American or an Afro-British in England today,” Dr. Myers said.

Founder and Lead Pastor of Grace Church, Theo Schaffer, believes the knowledge of Queen Charlotte’s ethnicity would create a sense of pride for young black and brown kids.

“It would give them a sense of pride, a sense of ownership, something they can relate to. Another vibe if you will, especially for the younger generation. It’s kind of a dope thing to know that the city is named after a black or an African-descent woman,” Pastor Schaffer said.