NC veteran who participated in 2020 protests reflects on impact of marches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– Eve Thompson still has strong feelings about the police response during last year’s protests following the death of George Floyd.

“I was beyond angry,” said Thompson who moved from Charlotte to Las Vegas. “Because I feel like it was unnecessary.

Thompson emerged as a powerful voice during the protests last May. Live on air, Thompson spoke passionately with FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant about what was unfolding, even as police fired pepper balls into the crowd.

“We’re standing there peacefully,” she yelled, crying. “What are we doing? Why can’t they talk to us?”

“We can’t do anything,” she said on Sat. May 30, the second night of the protests, in tears. “We can’t kneel. We can’t protest. We can’t breathe. How do we come back from this?”

The protests led to CMPD discontinuing its use of CS gas as a crowd control tactic, a yearlong ban on buying chemical agents by city council, amid nationwide conversations about policing.

Thompson and Grant recently reunited on Zoom to reflect on the impact the marches made.

“The protests showed me it’s not a white and Black thing, it’s a systematic thing,” said Thompson. “As a country and as a nation I hope that it opened the eyes of a lot of people.”

An Air Force veteran, Thompson says she is still bothered by the aggressive police response especially in light of what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“How did we allow people to storm the Capitol,” she said, “but we can’t have a conversation on the street in Charlotte with law enforcement?”

During the interview, she wears a black T-shirt that says “Angry Black Woman” with “Angry” crossed out. Underneath, are traits she says define her and other Black women: wise, educated, assertive, strong, bold, passionate, and courageous.

She now advocates for more police training and works with businesses to promote diversity inclusion.

“We need to focus more on being equal with each other and understanding each other,” she said. “I know I can’t make everyone anti-racist, but I feel like 2020 really pushed me to find my calling and use my voice a lot more.”

There is another legacy born out of the protests. It turns out on the night she came out to march she was pregnant.

“Did you know you were pregnant?,” asked Grant.

“Nooo,” she said, laughing. “I wouldn’t have been getting hit by rubber bullets.”

Her biracial baby girl, Kyler Summer Wynn, was born on Jan. 8. Her middle name celebrates the season the Black Lives Matter protests began.

“She has on her shirt today too for Black History Month,” Thompson said.

The shirt reads: “Malcom [X]. Harriet [Tubman]. Langston [Hughes]. Maya [Angelou] & Frederick [Douglass].”

For Thompson, Black History is living history.

“We talk about Martin Luther King but we only give his positive quotes,” she said. “The ‘I have a dream.’ They forget the part where Martin Luther King said ‘riots are the voices of the unheard.’”

King condemned rioting and violence but said it was also necessary to condemn the “conditions” which cause people to “feel that they must engage in riotous activity.”

“When we protest they call it a ‘riot’ and if you haven’t realized yet that’s because we felt unheard,” said Thompson, “that’s the problem.”