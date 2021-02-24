Local HBCU student working to get more diversity in ‘e-sports’ programs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It may be hard to imagine e-sports as a legitimate sport, but when you think about it, it’s just the same as any game on the gridiron.

“People don’t realize ssport is anything competitive, using your mind,” said Livingstone College professor Chris Davis. Davis is a sports management professor, and is also behind the Black Gamer League.

“Especially in the pandemic, e-sports are accessible,” said Davis. “There are so many ways you can access games.”

Davis wants to put more African-Americans behind game controllers on a college and professional level, something that is, disproportionately, not happening.

“Historically, black people have seen it as a nerd thing, or something to pass the time,” said Davis.

E-sports is seen as a gateway. If not professional e-sports, and that’s for the really good players, there’s game development and coding, networking, and various other professions in the STEM field.

E-sports is a billion dollar industry, and the videos of the events garner millions of views.

Many colleges and universities have caught on to this, starting programs and teams of their own.

Historically black colleges and universities like Johnson C. Smith University recently started offering an e-sports management program. Davis is working on something similar at Livingstone, but he wants to go futher–he wants an e-sports team.

“We are not just playing games, we’re tying to find poeple a career path to a sustainable future,” said Davis.

David believes the reason many African-Americans aren’t actively going for e-sports opportunities has to do with lack of access and opportunity.

“They’re not only not getting through the door, they don’t see the door,” said Davis.

Recently, the largest college e-sports platform announced plans for a league, specifically for HBCUs, with winners receiving scholarships and prizes. The league’s season begins March 1.