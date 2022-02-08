Charlotte entrepreneur creates platform to highlight HBCUs

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte entrepreneur created a way to recruit and retain students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. HBCU Pride Nation is a growing platform with more than a quarter of a million followers.

Travis Jackson came up with the idea on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University.

“I was freshman class president, I was Vice President of External Affairs, I was a student leader, and my HBCU completely just changed my life,” Jackson said.

Jackson was a public relations student who quickly found a passion for organizing events and networking. One of his advisors, Wyndon Knight, said she watched Jackson grow throughout his time at A&T.

“I think going here helped him to really get to know himself and to accept who he was,” Knight said. “I think that’s what helped him to bloom.”

After graduation, Jackson headed back to his hometown of Charlotte with a big idea.

“I’ve seen that there was a need for people to understand the significance of Historically Black Colleges and universities,” Jackson said.

He started his idea on Twitter. He tweeted out facts about Historically Black Colleges also highlighting alumni. Now, his platform has grown to a national level.

“Twitter, we have almost 37,000, on Facebook, we have 76,000, on LinkedIn, we have 10,000, and then on Tik Tok, we have 10,000 as well,” Jackson said. “So, you combine all that to get this around 300,000 people.”

In 2017, Jackson organized the first Hillman Experience, an HBCU college fair for Charlotte students. Students who attended received more than $2 million dollars in scholarships to HBCUs. Some students even got admitted to schools on the spot. Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles designated March 21st as HBCU Pride Nation Day.

“It has grown into my full-time career. I’ve been a full-time entrepreneur for five years,” Jackson said. “It’s become a household name within HBCU community and within HBCU culture. We also have our own clothing line.”

Jackson sees his growth and believes he owes his success to HBCUs. He hopes his passion project will help others understand the importance of supporting HBCUs personal and professional development.

“HBCU pride means taking pride in yourself, taking pride in your excellence,” Jackson said. “Knowing that no matter where you go, you have a voice. No matter where you go, you can portray yourself in a way that some people may not even be ready for.”