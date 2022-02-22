Beatties Ford Road has a long and important history with the African American community.

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There’s a rhythm to life.

“What is all that on Beatties Ford Road?” said Christopher Dennis.

A consistent beat.

“That’s my vision,” said Christopher.

And there are times when it gets louder and harder to ignore.

“If you think it’s hard to change a reality, try changing that perception of that reality,” said Christopher.

It’s not four walls, but rather four street corners that make up Christopher’s office.

“This is my office,” laughed Christopher, pointing to the corner of La Salle and Beatties Ford Road.

“I remember being in meetings and hearing people talk about how neighborhoods were and how bad places were in Charlotte,” said Christopher. “I realized they were talking about communities that looked like me.”

Beatties Ford Road has a long and important history with the African American community. It connected families to the businesses they ran, the churches they attended and gave them a true sense of community.

Over the years, the area became neglected and written off by many. Christopher knows how that feels.

“For me, my default was, going back to resource where I’m stupid,” remembered Chris.

When he was a kid, he was told he’d never make it past the seventh grade. But, here he is now, redeveloping the Beatties Ford Road Corridor with his company, E-Fix Development Corp.

“People in marginalized communities, or communities that are considered marginalized, aren’t looking for handouts, they’re looking for handshakes and there’s a difference,” said Christopher.

He began with remodeling one building but quickly learned, it’s not about what’s on Beatties Ford Road, but who.

Like Bo Jackson.

“He went around and he would cut seniors yard and charge them what they could afford at the time,” said Christopher.

When Christopher met him, Bo didn’t have a safe place to live or a steady income. So, he gave him a job.

“You see, no trash in the yard,” said Christopher. “It’s because of Bo.”

“I don’t know how to express all that, but I feel wonderful,” said Bo.

There’s Tim. Christopher’s latest project.

“I don’t want this to change and he get left out,” said Christopher. “I will offer him a job, I’m waiting on him. What’s the only rule I have for a job.”

After redeveloping one building on Beatties Ford Road, he’s working on the building across the street.

“Just a little bit of hope can carry you a long way,” said Christopher.

While trying to cross the street, Christopher was stopped by few people.

“Thank you for what you’ve done for Beatties Ford Road. Appreciate it all,” said Bo.

“That right there-is going to turn Beatties Ford road around,” Tim told Christopher. ”Y’all do that one? It’s going to set it off!”

It you listen, it’s not the street that’s coming back to life, but the people.