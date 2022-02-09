Honoring Black History – Walter “Buck” Leonard

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Buck Leonard spent his entire 15-year “Negro League” career with the Homestead Grays – the longest career for a player with one time in league history.

Major League Baseball offered Leonard a contract when he was 45-years-old, but he turned it down.

The ballplayer was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1972. Two years later, he was inducted into the North Carolina Hall of Fame.

In 1999, Sporting News analysts ranked the slugger 47th on their list of the 100 greatest baseball players.

Life outside of the game wasn’t easy for Leonard.

He wasn’t able to get a high school diploma until he was 52 because his hometown didn’t have a high school that allowed education for Black residents.

Leonard was always an advocate for civil rights – serving as an ambassador for Negro League Baseball until his death at 90-years-old.