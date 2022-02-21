Honoring Black History – Viola Davis

FILE – Viola Davis arrives at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Breakfast on Dec. 5, 2018, in Los Angeles. Davis, Sterling K. Brown and LeBron James are among several honorees at the AAFCA TV Honors later this month. The African American Film Critics Association announced the recipients of the second annual event on Wednesday. The virtual ceremony is scheduled to air Aug. 22. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Viola Davis was born in Saint Matthews, S.C. and is best known for her award-winning performances in the TV series ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ and the Broadway productions of ‘King Hedley the Second.’

She attended the Julliard School of Performing Arts and made her Broadway debut in 1996.

Davis won two Tony Awards for her work on the stage.

In 2015, she became the first Black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Davis also received critical acclaim for her work in the film ‘The Help.’ The movie shows the racial divide between White housewives and their Black servants.

She continues to look for more meaningful roles.

“It is a time when Black women now have no choice but to take matters in their own hands and create images for ourselves. It’s up to us look for the material. It’s up to us to produce it ourselves. It’s up to us to choose the stories,” Davis said.