(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “Sugar Ray” was born Ray Charles Leonard in Wilmington in 1956.

His mother named him after her favorite singer – Ray Charles.

Leonard became obsessed with boxing at a young age.

In a sports illustrated interview, he said, “For some reason, I wanted it so bad.”

By 1973, he’d won the National Golden Gloves.

A year later he was crowned the National Amateur Athletic Union Champion.

In 1976, Leonard vaulted to stardom by winning the gold in The Olympics.

Professionally, he is one of the best to ever step into the ring.

Leonard’s 1987 bout with Marvin Hagler is widely considered one of the greatest fights in boxing history.

He finished is pro boxing career with 36-3-1 record and 25 knockouts.

Leonard is now in the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

In his post boxing career, he works with the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation which raises funds for juvenile diabetes research.