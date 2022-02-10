Honoring Black History – Maya Angelou

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Maya Angelou made North Carolina her home in 1981 and lived in Winston-Salem until her death in 2014.

She is remembered as a poet, memoirist and civil rights activist.

Angelou rose to prominence with the publication of “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” in 1969. The book became the first nonfiction bestseller by a Black woman.

The book was banned by many schools during that time due to Angelou’s honesty about having been sexually abused.

That abuse led her to become virtually mute during several years of her life.

Angelou went on to author more than 30 bestselling titles.

In her life, she received more than 50 honorary doctorate degrees as well as Tony and Emmy nominations.

During WWII, Angelou won a scholarship to study dance and acting at the California Labor School. During her time at school, she became the first Black woman to be a cable car conductor.

The memory of her life has not been forgotten. The U.S. Mint is rolling out Quarters featuring the late author and activist. She will be the first Black woman to appear on the 25-cent coin.