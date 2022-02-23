(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Baseball great Jim Rice was born in Anderson, S.C. in 1953.

He went to school in the time of segregation in the South.

Rice was unable to attend an integrated high school until his senior year when Anderson’s school district drew lines deciding who would attend what school.

The resulting line was drawn so that the Rice household was included in the Hanna district.

Rice starred on Hanna’s football team where he was all-state. He played in the North Carolina-South Carolina Shrine Bowl, leading South Carolina to a victory.

Rice went on to sign with the Boston Red Sox and made his debut in 1974.

During his career, he topped the league in home runs three times.

By 1983, Rice was the highest-paid player in baseball history, all while being the sole African American on a team noted for its lack of Black players.

Rice earned a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019.