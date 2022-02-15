Honoring Black History – James Brown

Black History Month
(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – James Brown, the iconic ‘Godfather of Soul’, was a singer, songwriter, dancer, producer and bandleader.

Brown was born in a one-bedroom shack in Barnwell, South Carolina in 1933.

He ran into trouble at 16 when he was arrested and spent three years in prison. There, he found a led a prison gospel choir and met his music partner Bobby Byrd.

Brown’s first song “Please, Please, Please” reached number six on the R&B charts.

He used his music to draw attention to social activism.

In 1966, Brown recorded “Don’t be a Dropout.” The song was a plea to the Black community to place more focus on education.

The day after Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, Brown gave a rare televised live concert in Boston in an attempt to prevent rioting.

He went on to write and record “Say it Loud: I’m Black and I’m Proud” – a protest anthem.

Brown is cited as a seminal influence by artists ranging from Mick Jagger to Michael to Jackson to Afrika Bambaataa to Jay-Z.

