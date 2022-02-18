Honoring Black History – Eartha Kitt

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Eartha Kitt was born in the town of North, S.C. in 19-27.

She was often teased and picked on because of her mixed-race heritage – her father was white and her mother was Black and Cherokee.

Upon moving to New York, Kitt gained a love for dance and entertainment.

She is best known for her holiday song “Santa Baby” and for playing Catwoman in the 1960s show “Batman.”

Kitt was an outspoken activist throughout her career but that career waned after she criticized the Vietnam War during a luncheon with Lady Bird Johnson.

She also acknowledged her large gay following and became a vocal supporter of equal rights for the LGBT community.

In 1978, Kitt enjoyed a career renaissance.

She earned a Tony Award nomination for her role in Timbuktu and received an invitation to the White House by President Jimmy Carter.