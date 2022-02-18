Honoring Black History – Darius Rucker

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charleston’s Darius Rucker is the first African-American to reach the top of the country music chart since “Charley Prise” in 1983.

The star found his calling in music while at the University of South Carolina.

In 1986, Rucker formed the now-famous Hootie and the Blowfish.

In 1994, the band had their first big hit with their album “Cracked Rear View.” The record skyrocketed to number one and featured smash hits such as, “Hold my Hand”, “Time”, “Let Her Cry” and “Only Want to Be With You.”

By 2008, Rucker tried his hand going solos as a country artist. He soared to the top of the charts and performed at the Grand Ole Opry. In 2010, he released “Charleston, South Carolina 1966.” The ode to his hometown topped the country album chart.