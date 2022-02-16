Honoring Black History – Chris Rock

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Legendary comedian Chris Rock was born in Andrews, South Carolina in 1965 before moving to Brooklyn at an early age.

There, Rock attended a nearly all-white public school where he was subjected to discrimination.

He says he remembered going to high school in a separate school bus that exclusively ferried Black students.

Rock said his early bouts with racism greatly influenced his comedic material.

At age 18, Rock was discovered by Eddie Murphy doing stand-up comedy at New York’s Comedy Club.

In 1991, he released his first comedy album, “Born Suspect.”

The comedian won two Emmy awards for the show.

Rock later joined the cast of Saturday Night Live and starred in his own television show – “The Chris Rock Show.”

Rock has also appeared in numerous films.