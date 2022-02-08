Honoring Black History – Chadwick Boseman

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Hollywood star and South Carolina native Chadwick Boseman passed way in 2020 at age 43.

Before his untimely death, Boseman played a Supreme Court Justice, a trailblazing sports icon, the King of Wakanda, and the Godfather of Soul.

Known for his most notable roles in Black Panther, 42 and Get on Up, Boseman made a difference off the silver screen as well.

He graduated from Howard University in 2000 and returned 18 years later to give the commencement address at the historically black university.

Boseman spoke of getting fired from an early acting role because he questioned stereotypes in the industry.

The Anderson County native may have played a superhero on the screen, but was superhuman off the screen as well.

Boseman battled cancer privately while filming one of the most iconic Black characters in movie history.

During his career, Boseman was nominated for more than 100 awards and captured a Critics Choice Award for Best Actor for his work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.