Honoring Black History: And Still We Rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Join FOX 46 Charlotte’s Josh Sims and Lanaya Lewis for this half-hour special Saturday which dives into the triumphs and tribulations of Black Americans.

We take a look at the historical medical disparities that have created new fears during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as unwrap layers of systemic and institutional racism that have built barriers against people in the Black community.

Also, you’ll be introduced to a few of the inspirational and empowering Black men and women in our area who are rewriting their own stories and overcoming institutional limits put upon them.