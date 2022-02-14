Honoring Black History – Althea Gibson

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Before Serena Williams, there was Althea Gibson.

Gibson was born in Silver, South Carolina in 1927.

She is the first Black tennis player to compete at the U.S. National Championship in 1950.

Gibson made history once again a year later, becoming the first Black player to compete at Wimbledon.

She had a love for tennis early on, but in the 1940s and ‘50s, most tournaments were closed to African Americans.

Alice Marble, a former tennis pro, wrote a piece in American Lawn Tennis Magazine, bashing her sport for denying a player of Gibson’s caliber to compete.

Marble’s article caught notice and by 1952, Gibson was a top 10 player in the United States.

For a short time, the tennis star even turned to golf, making history yet again as the first Black woman to compete on the pro tour.

Gibson downplayed her pioneering role, however, saying “I have never regarded myself as a crusader.”