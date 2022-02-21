HBCUs graduate few top talent in STEM fields

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Almost one in four professionals working in Science, Technology, Math, and Engineers graduate from a Historically Black College or University.

At a celebration to mark the opening of the F. George Shipman Science Center, Dr. Jimmy Jenkins Livingstone College President cited statistics from the United Negro College Fund.

“HBCUs represent 3% of colleges and universities in this nation, however we produce 24% of African Americans who will earn a degree in STEM,” Dr. Jenkins said.

The new Shipman Science Center at Livingstone is now open. It features a Planetarium Immersion Theater with virtual reality technology. The 16,000 square foot is equipped with state-of-the-art labs and research spaces for biology, chemistry and more.

The near 9-million-dollar investment gives more than 150 students studying STEM the chance to have hands on experience. Sariah Dempaire Salomon is one of them.

“Now we get to culture, build and reproduce cells,” Salomon said. “That’s something we’ve never been able to do before because it’s a brand-new facility.”

Pew Research Center found Black professionals make up just 9% of the STEM workforce and fewer Black students are studying STEM fields.

The trends worry Dawn McNair Dean of Math and Sciences at Livingstone.

“To feel like you can achieve something, you need to see yourself in that role,” McNair said. “With there being a limited or underrepresentation of minority students and staff as a whole across the country. I believe that that might be a deterrent.”

A report from the US Department of Education found that only half of public schools serving Black students in the country offer calculus and 63% offer physics.

“With early exposure and experiential education, we hope to shift the paradigm and bolster that statistic,” McNair said.

Livingstone now offers a new grant President Jenkins says it will help STEM students graduate from college debt free with bachelor’s degrees.

“We give the athletes grant and aid because we think athletics is important,” Dr. Jenkins said. “We think STEM is equally as important, if not more important.”

Dr. Jenkins believes as more HBCUs get the funds and resources to attract top tier talent the gaps in science, tech, engineering and math will slowly narrow.

“As we get facilities like this, we may even be able to raise the percentage even higher so that we can have diversity in that field,” Dr. Jenkins said. “That will certainly, in fact, improve the overall production in the nation.”

As a transfer student from a predominately white university, Salomon rarely had Black professors and was one of only three Black STEM students in her class.

“I think here it’s easier for students here to be connected with their teachers,” Salomon said.

At Livingstone, students can study biology, math, computer information systems, and soon data science. Officials hope to increase STEM enrollment 25% in the next five years. Salomon plans to continue her education to become a doctor in public health. “A lot of people don’t want to go to the doctors if their doctors can’t relate to them,” Salomon said. “I want to be that person that they can relate to and have a shoulder to lean on.”