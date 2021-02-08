Charlotte photographer hopes new exhibit will spark conversations about race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An art exhibit opening this week in Plaza Midwood is looking back at a historic time in Charlotte. Not decades or centuries ago, but less than a year ago.



The Light Factory is showing an exhibit of photos from the Charlotte George Floyd protests last summer. A young, black photographer shot all the photos.

“I am holding my ancestors down. I am showing them mad love,” said photographer, Joshua Galloway.

Last summer when Charlotte became part of the George Floyd protests, Galloway grabbed his camera.

“Everything was going on, I just wanted to capture authentically what was happening,” said Galloway.

Part of that authenticity included putting himself between protesters and police.

“First night on Beatties Ford they were shot with tear gas. I literally had to run to the convenience store to get milk to pour into my eyes,” said Galloway.

But the danger didn’t stop him.

“I saw that happening, so I was like let me get out here even more,” said Galloway.

Joshua captured thousands of images over several nights of protests. About a dozen of his pictures are now on display at The Light Factory at the Midwood International and Cultural Center.

“I love the humanity in these images. I love the children, I love the mothers,” said The Light Factor Director, Kay Tuttle.

Tuttle was introduced to Joshua via a mutual friend. She now considers him part of her family.

“He is an incredible photographer, but better than that he is a wonderful human being,” said Tuttle.

Which is why Joshua wants the people in his photos to be front and center. Each is displayed in black and wide, with a simple frame. He hopes the display will spark interest regardless of the color of your skin.

“Be inspired, have a dialogue and have a conversation,” said Galloway.



The Light Factory hopes to apply for a grant in order to support more black photographers and artists.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

If you would like to visit the gallery, it is open Wednesday-Saturday from Noon-4 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, you have to schedule a time to visit. Click here to learn more and schedule a time.