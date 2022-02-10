Charlotte nurse turned community activist spent 30 years working to develop Eastway Park

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Building Charlotte’s history, one neighborhood at a time.

Fair Market Place. Green Meadows. Hampshire Hills. Eastbrook.

More than 20 different neighborhoods.

“We wanted something more.”

And the woman, who wanted something more.

“I didn’t have a whole lot of shoulders to stand on, I was just out there making it,” Maxine Eaves.

At 79, Maxine can sometimes lose track of the number of years she spent advocating for people living in the Plaza-Eastway area.

“You got to sit at the table. Everybody has to sit at the table and say hey, this is what’s needed, this is the need. So how are we going to make this happen?” said Maxine.

For most of her life, Maxine wasn’t just the only woman at the table, but the only African American at the table too.

Though it’s now Atrium, Maxine worked as a nurse at Charlotte Memorial during the Civil Rights Movement. But even after the hospital integrated, she realized there was still a long way to go.

“No, it’s not done,” said Maxine.

So, she began with sidewalks.

“They got streetlights, why is it different? We’ve got to have a representative, we vote, we pay taxes too. Why?” said Maxine.

Schools. Parks.

All while her daughter, Dr. Kelley Eaves-Boykin watched.

“We have a lot of famous names out there, but if you were in the political realm, you’ve been around for a while, you do know Maxine Eaves,” said Kelley.

Maxine was a community activist before there were community activists. She spent decades fighting for the essential needs in a neighborhood, like grocery stores, streetlights, parks.

Maxine was crucial in getting Eastway Park developed. She spent 30 years working to get it built and it almost didn’t happen.

“Nobody didn’t, you know, County Commissioners didn’t know anything about it- blah, blah, blah. There were a lot of transactions going on and they didn’t seem to know it, so I had to put them on blast. I did and got $40 million,” said Maxine.

And how did Maxine accomplish it all? She showed up and did the work.

“She has been one of the people who have shaped Charlotte,” said Kelley.

Maxine isn’t done yet. She’s hoping to get a special display on the integration of Charlotte’s hospitals into one of the hospitals in the Queen City.

“I would say, she tried,” laughed Maxine, trying to describe her legacy. “I think I did make a difference”

From Eastway Park, to the houses built on Eaves Road, Maxine’s legacy is all around.

Maxine was the first African American woman to be elected as President of the Mecklenburg League of Women Voters. She also helped create a Civics 101 program that’s used around the country.