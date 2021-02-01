California developer visits Queen City to make initial plans for historic Excelsior Club

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The first, largest and most prominent private club for African Americans in the southeast is right here in the Queen City.



Just outside Uptown is the Washington Height Neighborhood, a historically black neighborhood that includes the Beatties Ford Road corridor and The Excelsior Club.



“I enjoyed it because for me it was just within walking distance you didn’t have to drive there,” said Mattie Marshall.



Marshall has lived in Washington Heights for 30 years and is now the neighborhood president. She was there when blacks and whites weren’t allowed in the same clubs.



“Businesses created their own gathering places,” said Marshall.

After opening in 1944 the club quickly became a center of black political and social activity, hosting famous musicians like James Brown and Nat King Cole.



“If you were elected in Charlotte and you wanted to stay elected you almost had to go and enjoy the Excelsior Club,” said Darrel Williams.



Williams is one of the people trying to bring The Excelsior Club back after closing in 2016. At one time plans were in the works to demolish the historic site.



“It’s really exciting for me to be a part of a project like this. I think Charlotte has not done a great job preserving its history,” said Williams.

“We think from a cultural standpoint, with everything else going on here in Charlotte it’s a great asset that will be added in,” said Darius Anderson.

Anderson is a developer from California with a plan is to take the locks off the gates outside The Excelsior Club, reopen the club and add a boutique hotel. Historical memorabilia from black culture will remain inside and outside.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android



“When you drive by it in the future when it opens, it looks almost exactly like it does today,” said Anderson.



“Anyone can come to this part to this part of the community and feel comfortable that they are accepted. I think that the development that is happening in and around the Excelsior Club is going to provide that opportunity,” said Anderson.



Anderson and Williams plan to present official plans for the site to the Washington Heights neighborhood with a community meeting before taking any final plans to City Council.



Anderson admits there is not much saving inside the club because it has fallen into disrepair, but the goal is to have the outside of the club have the same look from its early years.