CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Eight men from North Carolina and South Carolina met at Anthony’s Barbershop in Charlotte to talk about what it’s like to be a black man in 2022.

The following men participated in the discussion: Anthony’s Barbershop Owner, Mark Anthony Sr.; Retired NFL Veteran, Corey Miller; Charlotte Resident, Ron Tate; Livingstone College Senior, Justin E. Wade; Defense Attorney and SC House Minority Leader, Todd Rutherford; Celebrity DJ, Corey Miller Jr.; and Retired SC Hall of Fame and 3x NFL Pro Bowler, Robert Porcher and Fort Mill Resident, Brandon Burney.

The closing remarks are from SC Congressman and US House Majority Whip, James Clyburn.

Conversation | Part 1

“I didn’t grow up in a well-to-do neighborhood, but I went to a well-to-do elementary, middle school with junior high school and high school. And the reason I went to those schools was because Blacks were bused into those schools, and they were the best schools in Charlotte. I’m from Charlotte. Okay. I didn’t really realize the Black thing didn’t hit me until I was in the Army. I was proud to be a U.S. soldier, but at the same time, I faced a lot of racism. You just carry on, and really that racism that I faced forced me to be where I am today as a self-employed business owner, and that was 27 years ago,” Mark Anthony Sr. said, owner of Anthony’s Barbershop.

“Well, I think for me, it was different because you know, I grew up in Pageland first of all, about a mile from here, right down 74. And a very segregated racial racist place. I have 10 brothers and sisters. Big Family, Corey Miller said, a former NFL football player. “So you know, I had seen it, but sports hides a lot of it because, you know, I was accepted even high school in a little town, because of what I did on the court being a basketball player, football player, you know, so it was like, I was accepted by white people, and you get into this whole…and I think I had blinders on because I probably didn’t experience some of the things you guys did, you know, because you get around white people all the time, I was eating steak, I said, my mama’s cooked steak don’t look like that,” he laughed.

“I got introduced to all this stuff because you know what I did on the football field.” Miller added.

“It’s an interesting question because I tell everybody, I’m a late bloomer, you know, and it’s really true because, you know, the experience of growing up as one of the only Black kids in the school, and, you know, being uneasy about dating, not able to, you know, date this person, or even certain situations where one of my friends was a white guy was dating a girl. And the girl said, ‘Okay, you guys can come pick me up, but Ron can’t come to the door.’ And silly me went on and stayed in the car, you know, when I should have just stayed home, right? So I basically graduated high school with this kind of sense of being a second-class citizen, that experience while I was smart and worked as hard and was a good athlete, but I still didn’t have some of the privileges that my classmates had. It took Morehouse College and Florida A&M University to undo a lot of that negativity,” Ron Tate said, a Charlotte resident.

JUSTIN E. WADE/ LIVINGSTONE COLLEGE, SENIOR

“For me as a young black man. Now I’m 21 about to graduate college. My sentiments lie within what the Apostle Paul says ‘sorrowful but always rejoicing.’ Because while I appreciate and I’m grateful to God, that I’m a Black man, it hurts that with all of the knowledge and wealth of wisdom and experience that’s within this room right now. When we leave here, this moment is not going to be appreciated. That we’ve got lawyers, business owners, preachers, retired athletes, but when we step out into, and a retired veteran right, but when we step out into the world and into this nation, that we have to live in and defend and serve in, they don’t see that,” Justin E. Wade said, a Livingstone College senior.

“I was thinking as he was talking about that being in Israel. And I was checking into a hotel, and there was a white lady in front of me and an older white lady behind me. And the clerk finished with the white lady in front of me. And then he looked around me, he said, ‘Ma’am, can I help you?’ And I looked and I said, ‘Am I a potted plant? Do you not even see me?’ And the lady behind me said he was he’s in front of me. And I told my host and they just…they were so embarrassed. They couldn’t believe it, and I’m going, but this is what it means to be Black. And this is the first time you’ve experienced this. Not the first time I’ve experienced it. It’s not something that I shy away from. I’m proud to be Black. I went to Howard University. I enjoy it. I go out and I talk to kids all the time about what it means to be Black, what they have to do to be better. One of the only things that I’m worried about is that we have come so far past civil rights, that now when we did Black Lives Matter, I’m talking, I’m speaking and there’s so many people that remember Martin Luther King because he made a speech and that’s about it. They don’t know anything other than that. And I had to tell some of the other elected officials, we have to stop referring back to Martin Luther King and Malcolm because people don’t know who they are. It’s not a reference point anymore,” SC House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford said.

“My situation is a little different than Corey, even though our lives are pretty much the same. But I’m not a preacher. I didn’t play football in grade school and I didn’t play until my senior year so I was ‘just a regular guy my whole life.’ So I was able to just really kind of watch, see how things were done. I actually had an experience with the police officers, some officers my freshman year in college and everybody has had some kind of running with the ball. But mine was with three black cops in Charleston, and I just knew what they did to me wasn’t right. I didn’t know. I didn’t know my rights. I just knew they stopped me. I asked the officer what was going on? Why he stopped me. He just unclip his gun holsters and told us to get on the ground. And I was just like, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ He said, ‘I’m not gonna tell you again.’ So I got out. I was on the ground, face on the concrete. They never told me what was going on. My cousin was with me and he had a warrant and he went to jail. So after that experience, I just knew that wasn’t right. I went back to college, and I took an Intro to Criminal Justice just so I can know my rights. Just how to interact with the cops. And I’ve had, I don’t know, maybe three or four incidents over the years after that. And I just, you know, just knew how to interact,” Robert Porcher said, a former NFL player.

“You don’t define that as an incident, because that never happened to a white person. They’re not told to get out of a car and put their face in the concrete and taken to jail and then have to go and take, but because you don’t see it that way. They would be mortified if their son had to do that. They’d have to fire the whole entire police department. And I remember the first time a white lady came to my office and she said the Richland County Sheriff’s Department came to my house the other day and they rang the doorbell. And when I went to the door well they said they had a warrant to search the house and they rang the doorbell right? Yeah, they don’t ring doorbells. But there’s a white lady. And they normally kick down the door, tear everything up in the house, take everyone to jail, they leave the door off the hinges and that’s our experience but you don’t recognize it as being something that should not happen to you,” Rutherford said.

“No, I know this should not have happened but my experience was those are three black cops,” Porcher said.

“But that’s not the issue. It’s a power thing. And it’s because you’re Black, that your power structure is weaker. They don’t treat white kids like that because in doing so, the theory is they’re gonna get fired. The fear is their boss will call them in and say something to them,” Rutherford said.

“I think it’s also important to how you interact with them,” Porcher added.

“You talked about, you know, when I got my first Mercedes and I got pulled over three times in one day, you know, not because I was speeding, because it was like, what do you do for this car? You know, so you start to experience that effect and, but still, I’m guilty and you know I talked about that earlier with you — I was not seeing what my brothers or my cousins are just a normal Black guy what he experienced, you know, and I just really woke up in the last five or six years ago, just like, man, this is real. Yeah, I know. But you know, but man, the whole George Floyd, just opened my eyes to so much more. And I’m now I’m thinking I’m guilty of it. Now, I gotta go apologize to some other brothers because, for so many years, I didn’t see it because I was blinded by money. I was blinded by fame as well, that success and not knowing that, man, these other brothers really? I mean, I’m still Black. I think I really saw it after I retired, you might be a rich Black man or a big Black man, but you are Black,” Miller said.

Conversation | Part 2

“So as you’re saying you kind of woke up with George Floyd, and Ahmaud Arbery, and the more things that we’re seeing now, is there is there a difference now that you are opening your eyes?” Queen City News’ Anchor Alicia Barnes asked the group.

“I tell my wife now like I don’t want to drive at night. I’m operating in fear and it’s bad. Not that I’ve done anything wrong. I don’t have drugs in the car. But you know, I wear a hoodie. I put on some Jordans. I’m just a normal Black and I’m afraid so I only traveled during the day, unless I am going somewhere close. I like to share with a lot of white friends of mine who did not understand that because they don’t have an issue. They get in the car going wherever they want to go. Not thinking twice about it right? I wouldn’t jump in my car right now and drive to Atlanta. I wouldn’t. Just because of the fear of what if? What if, I’m a big dude, I get pulled over and I can say I did whatever I got something. You know, and here I’m in a situation. And that really scares me scares me, it scares me for my two boys,” Miller said.

“My dad is an attorney. And he would always tell me that you know, when you get pulled over, the cops are cheering judge and executioner. So like, when you get pulled over, I would always have to roll down the windows. Like he would teach me these things that to roll down the windows, put your hands on the dashboard. Those are things that other cultures don’t have to deal with. eep your hands in plain sight, you know? Yes, sir. No, sir. Because no matter what my dad’s job for his three Black sons was to live until the next day. I got pulled over in Atlanta, Georgia. I was following my brother to a club and I got pulled over we’re in an area we were trying to find this place so we’re on our way and I get pulled over, my brother gets pulled over. At this point, he had a suburban with some rims on it. Now my brother is a very educated Black male, a member of Kappa Alpha Psi, Incorporated he got pulled over and I turned around to go look for him, so I get pulled over for braking too hard. So my options at that point. Now I’m going under the speed limit, but I was braking too hard at 25 miles an hour and I get pulled over my options at this point were either wait for a warrant or let them search the car. What kind of drugs do you have in a car that was a second question asked. I’m like, look, I need to call my attorney. He’s like you have two options. You’re either gonna sit here until you get a warrant. Now meanwhile, what have I done? As you said, before where your friend had a warrant, what was the probable cause for the stop in the first place? So therefore they’re like either you can sit here for hours while I get a warrant and ruin the rest of my day or you can just search the car and I know there are no drugs in the car. So I let them search it but I’m out here as a Black man on the side of the curb because I was braking too hard. So let’s just say I did have something illegal a little pinch of weed or something like that in the car. Now I’m facing charges, drug charges for breaking too hard. I do respect, I have great friends who are police officers and I really respect them and we talk back and forth, but they do not know and I try to educate them on what it is like being a Black man because as you are a pastor and you’re educating people in the prison. I like to meet with other cultures to talk about the differences like yeah, that was kind of racist and they’re okay with hearing that for me because the way I talk, you know, I’ve had friends that say I love how you can talk to white people because you’re not aggressive,” Brandon Burney said, a resident of Fort Mill.

“That for me is it, that you talk white like what is talking white? Right and that for me is the issue that is upset because it’s not my job to continue to educate you on things that you just ought to know. When you hear experiences, like with Rob talking about how they, like my face is put on the ground and then it’s by three Black police officers that experience through that encounter that you had dealt with the power structure, right, that is within most police departments across America, which is that I’ve got in this instance when interacting with a Black male I’ve got to make you feel this big. I’ve got to make you feel inferior. That’s completely absurd. And so when white people are saying things like well, you know, I like the way you talk or you’re not aggressive. Why wouldn’t I be aggressive? If when my mom is talking to me about getting a car breaks down in tears because she knows that now that I’ll be able to drive on my own. There are some rules and some lessons that we’ve got to go through techniques as to how to have an ID and the registration. Do you have it too far up there on the dashboard? Can I have a right but the like, there are techniques that we’ve got to apply just to drive. And at what point do we as black men have the freedom to be as aggressive as we want because it is our experience and it hurts when people who are adding the antithesis to your story are trying to dictate and structure and frame how you tell it,” Wade said.

“We have to teach our children to know better to not have this expectation of entitlement that they get to do anything they want and still go home at night. Yes, there are a lot of racist cops out there but there are a lot of cops who go out there and do their job and when they pull somebody over, whether or not expecting to get somebody to yelling at them, or telling them how to do their job. That’s not how it goes but more importantly, how we treat each other,” Rutherford added.

Conversation | Part 3

“My fear honestly is some of the stories that I hear from the 15-year-old and Aiken that was going to be charged with murder. And the number of cases that I have now across the state, young kids, young Black kids charged with killing other Black people with firearms and it’s a rage is an intensity that they don’t seem to be able to calm themselves down. The one last week that I did a bond set for and he was getting in his car and his cousin. They were leaving the club together. Didn’t have an argument with anybody. It is not always the police that are the problem. Sometimes it’s us and I have noticed as of late this not caring about life, this cold heart that allows people to do things and not consider the consequences not even be able to see them. But I listened to the music now and I listen to the lyrics and it’s about robbing and it’s about guns and it’s about sticking a gun in somebody’s face and taking what they got. And you know to CJ as a DJ, I don’t know whether that’s going to be the problem moving forward that this music is driving us to believe that gunplay is okay that robbing and shooting and killing people is okay. But when I have a client who allegedly robbed this lady and took $100,000 from her and posted it on social media that he took $100,000 from somebody allowing the police to come and arrest him, the foolishness that he would do that, but the world that we live in that you feel driven to show your success telling other people that you did a lick and that you got this kind of money, there’s a sickness and it’s going to impact all of us whether we realize it or not,” Rutherford said.

“But also if you look at the data, people from this community have the most difficult time to move out of poverty. Yeah, there was a study that said Charlotte was 40 out of 40 of the largest U.S. cities around moving from the poorest part of the population out of that group,” Ron Tate said.

“If I could just say, from hearing anyone’s everyone’s input, there’s got to be a restoration I think of the Black home and what does that look like. Not only getting back what’s lost but redefining it reshaping it, including implementing the need to talk to somebody about things that are impacting you in the home. If there’s one thing I would want people of the opposite side because it’s not just white people who don’t understand racism, you have Black people who don’t understand interpersonal racism,” Justin Wade added.

“And I think any of us that are successful have had this influence of a white person or several white people in our lives that allowed us a level of success that we could not have achieved without a white person. And there are several in my life in my political life in my legal life, that have allowed me to do things because they vouch for me because they said no. Give him a chance. He is a good lawyer. He’s smart. He can do it. And a lot of the problems that I have even today are not with white people, not with Republicans but black people who want to stab each other in the back and realize that crabs in the bucket mentality is always they can make it by dragging somebody else down. And it sad, and so when you look around and you see other successful black people, you can generally ask them, did a white person help as a white person been in your life influential, making a way for you? And not just making it all the time or dragging you all the way up? But just at some point making something easier, so that you could take those next steps in order to better your life?” Rutherford said.

“I don’t get the big black churches calling me to speak to young black men,” Corey Miller said.

“I really enjoy the HBCU experience really helped me on a lot of different fronts, but the thing where it helped me the most was I was just confident in who I am as a man. But I have no fear of driving at night. I don’t have any of those things. I understand that if I’m with somebody who’s law enforcement, I understand the power that he has, and I don’t talk down to him but I also kind of understand and know my rights and how things should be and I just tried to defuse the situation. Is everything in this country the way it should be? Of course not. I mean, it’s crazy. We’re still talking in 2022 about some of the things that’s going on and how those three racist murderers kill that young man down in Georgia and you know, their case started today and just other things is coming up. Those are racists and they exist. Alright, everybody, I just feel we are more alike than not. And I just try to lead by example,” Robert Porcher said.

“Think about what it means to be successful and that it is not selling drugs, it’s not going to jail. And it’s not being this hard guy that went out to commit this crime because that hard guy that you see on TV, you know, when I see him again, he’s in tears because he can’t go home to his mama. One of the biggest problems I think we have is that our dreams are based on what we see every day and what we see now are rappers what we see now, nothing against you, but you are football players when you’re less likely to be a football player than you are anything else and make it to the NFL. So why not use your mind to make it and what does that mean? What does that look like Dream big.. Dream big,” Rutherford said.

Closing Remarks

“Buckle up and study your history and just know, that anything has happened before can happen again. I’m the ninth African American to serve in Congress from South Carolina. There were eight before me. The big problem is there’s 95 years between number eight and number nine. Why? Because the supreme court changed. Voters change, voting laws change, the same kind of changes that took place in the 1890s are taking place today. Buckle up and get ready for the fight,” U.S. House Majority Whip Congressman Jim Clyburn said.